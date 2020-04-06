Trail Ruling Lessens Calif.'s Public Property Liability

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The California Court of Appeal's Second Appellate District recently expanded the state’s public entity trail immunity by confirming that public entities are immune for injuries on property that is not in and of itself a trail, but is integrated into and essential to an immunized trail.[1] The court specifically held that a stairway designed and constructed for the purpose of accessing recreational areas qualified for immunity despite an alternative route. This expanded immunity broadens the definition of a protected trail in California. It is also a valuable tool for defending the state, the Regents of the University of California, the trustees of the California State University,...

