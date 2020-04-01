Agent Sues NFL Player Over Unpaid Loans, Lucrative Deals

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- An NFL agent is suing Derrius Guice for $500,000 for fraud and breach of contract, accusing the Washington running back of refusing to pay back loans and cough up a cut of the lucrative sponsorship deals the agent negotiated on his behalf. In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, NFL agent Fadde Mikhail said he loaned Guice nearly $200,000 and paid for various training and travel expenses during the months he represented the running back. Despite written contracts obligating Guice to repay that money and another contract that obligated him to pay Mikhail 3% of the lucrative sponsorship deals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS