Calif. Judge Cuts Down OT Class Suit Against HP Spinoff

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday partially tossed a proposed class action accusing a Hewlett Packard spinoff and others of misclassifying workers to avoid paying them overtime, saying the worker failed to show that the companies qualified as her joint employers. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman granted a request by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and several other companies alleged by named plaintiff Patricia Perez to be affiliated to dismiss her suit claiming they violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and California state law by misclassifying workers as overtime-exempt and shorting them on pay. Besides HPE, defendants in the suit include...

