Latham Snags Williams & Connolly Litigator In DC

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins has hired a Williams & Connolly litigation partner with subspecialties in trade secrets, copyright and finance for its Washington, D.C., office. Partner Nicholas Boyle, speaking with Law360 on his first day at the new firm, said Latham and its two-and-a-half dozen locations around the world open up a premier platform for clients of his with “litigation in multiple countries or multiple jurisdictions simultaneously." “I wanted to go somewhere where I could do that in one firm, as opposed to having to find co-counsel in different jurisdictions … That is a process that can be difficult and fraught, and...

