Whiting Petroleum Files Ch. 11 With $2.2B Reorg Plan

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Bakken Shale producer Whiting Petroleum Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court Wednesday, saying plunging oil and gas prices have pushed it into a restructuring agreement to trim $2.2 billion in debt. A Whiting Petroleum pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region in November 2013. Whiting filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday, citing a “severe downturn” in oil and gas prices. (AP) In a Wednesday announcement, Whiting said it had reached an “agreement in principle” with some of its senior noteholders for a debt-for-equity swap that will wipe out nearly two-thirds of the company’s $3.4...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS