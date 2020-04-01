StarKist Not Off Hook In 'Dolphin Safe' Tuna Label Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge isn't letting StarKist Co. escape a suit alleging it misleads consumers with claims that its tuna products are made with "dolphin safe" methods, saying the company's bid to dismiss the case is based on allegations that the proposed class is not actually making. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said that StarKist continues to mischaracterize the claims made by the consumers, led by Warren Gardner, as alleging that the company isn't meeting an impossible standard of ensuring not a single dolphin is harmed by fishing. Instead, the judge wrote, the complaint alleges...

