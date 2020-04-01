Gibson Dunn Snags Litigation Heavyweight For Dallas Office

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced Wednesday it has hired John T. "Trey" Cox, a founding partner of Dallas litigation boutique Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst LLP, to join its litigation and trial practice in Dallas. Cox, who has more than 20 years of experience in complex commercial litigation, joins Gibson Dunn as a partner after representing Fortune 500 companies like GE Capital and Purdue Pharma LP and family-owned business entrepreneurs. The firm boasts that Cox has a reputation as a pioneer in combining technology and neuroscience to maximize jury communications and persuasion during trials that he's leveraged to capture big verdicts....

