2nd Circ. Forces EPA To Release Fuel Standards Cost Model

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday reversed a lower court and said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must release part of its computer program that is used to price out potential vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards. Releasing part of the program, a component of the Optimization Model for Reducing Emissions of Greenhouse Gases from Automobiles, or OMEGA, would not reveal internal deliberations of the EPA and it was wrong for the agency to withhold it, the court held. A unanimous panel said that the EPA couldn't claim the program fell under an exception to the Freedom of Information Act for deliberative processes aimed at...

