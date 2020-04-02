Nintendo Hit With Game Controller Patent Suit At ITC

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A California technology company has accused Nintendo Co. Ltd.’s popular Switch handheld video game system of infringing a game controller patent it owns, asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to bar Nintendo from importing the device to the U.S. Gamevice Inc.’s complaint, filed March 27, claims that the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, which are used to charge the console, transform the device into “TV mode” and prop up the screen, infringe a patent on its game controller technology. Gamevice has previously sued Nintendo over different controller patents. “Respondents also have knowledge of the ... patent before the filing and service date of this...

