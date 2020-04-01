FDA Orders Heartburn Meds Off Shelves Over Cancer Risk

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered drugmakers Wednesday to halt distribution of their versions of the heartburn medication ranitidine, more commonly known as Zantac, because of potentially carcinogenic contaminants found in the drug. While the agency warned in September that a potentially toxic compound called N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, was found at "low levels" in Zantac and other ranitidine medications, Wednesday's directive said recent testing raises questions about whether impurities in some products increase when stored above room temperature. "We didn’t observe unacceptable levels of NDMA in many of the samples that we tested," Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS