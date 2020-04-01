Adidas Emails Won't Help Apparel Co. In Contract Row

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Newly surfaced Adidas internal emails are not enough to sway a New York federal judge into reviving a streetwear company’s $50 million breach of contract claim against the sportswear giant, according to a Tuesday order. U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie said two 2015 internal emails sent by Adidas employees failed to prove a verbal partnership in LPD New York LLC’s bid to resurrect a central contract claim in its second amended complaint arising from an ill-fated clothing collaboration with the athletic apparel giant. “Despite plaintiff’s best and seemingly underhanded efforts to obtain a declaration to support its continued arguments that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS