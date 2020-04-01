Wi-Fi Sharing And 5G Funding On FCC's Agenda For April

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced Wednesday that he will press his fellow commissioners to add more airwaves capacity for Wi-Fi and to launch a new phase of funding for 5G infrastructure this month. In a blog post outlining the agenda for the agency’s April meeting, Pai confirmed he’s teeing up a rule to allow Wi-Fi use across the entire 6 GHz spectrum range. Although the new unlicensed users will share spectrum already occupied by critical infrastructure users, Pai said the FCC has worked out methods to accommodate both classes. “Unlicensed devices will share this spectrum with incumbent licensed services under rules...

