Dems Probe Net Neutrality Repeal's Effect On FCC Oversight

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A pack of Democratic senators called on the head of the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday to suss out how the agency's controversial net neutrality repeal could hinder public safety, universal access and competition for broadband. In a letter spearheaded by Sen. Ed Markey, the Massachusetts Democrat and more than two dozen of his colleagues urged FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to take a hard look at the repeal, as they pointed out that the commission's decision "gave away the tools it needs" to fulfill its mission. This vacuum could hinder state communications in emergencies and undermine the agency's subsidy programs aimed...

