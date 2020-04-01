Fitzgerald Yap Steers Wash. Homebuilder's $15M IPO Plans

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Washington-area real estate developer Harbor Custom Development Inc. said it is hoping to raise roughly $15 million in an initial public offering steered by Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor LLP. Harbor operates largely in the Seattle and Tacoma areas, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings made public late Tuesday. Harbor undertakes land acquisitions, homebuilding, marketing, sales and management of residential projects, the filings said. Harbor said it currently owns and controls five residential communities in the western part of the state, comprising more than 350 lots. It targets commuter-friendly locations within reach of the Seattle metro area and could expand to...

