Boy Scouts Say Fighting Girl Scouts' IP Suit Would Hurt Ch. 11

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Concerned that their bankruptcy estate could be harmed, the Boys Scouts told the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday it should deny a bid by the Girl Scouts to lift a litigation stay imposed in their Chapter 11 so a trademark suit filed in New York federal court can proceed. In an objection filed late Tuesday with the court, the Boys Scouts of America argued the Girls Scouts of the United States of America's trademark infringement suit is “meritless” and that allowing it to proceed as the Boy Scouts work toward a Chapter 11 plan to make distributions to compensate victims of sexual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS