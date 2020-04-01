Dish Rival Asks DC Circ. To Rethink Spectrum License Ruling

Law360, Washington (April 1, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- California-based telecom provider NTCH Inc. urged the full D.C. Circuit Wednesday to review spectrum license modifications the Federal Communications Commission awarded to Dish Network Corp., saying the commission's refusal to address NTCH's concerns on procedural grounds was "patently a pretext to avoid addressing the unlawfulness" of its own actions. NTCH, a licensee of wireless radio systems, wrote in an en banc petition that the appeals court's 11 active judges must examine the company's arguments because a three-judge panel in February erroneously upheld the federal regulator's "under-the-table deal" with Dish. The case dates back to 2012 when the commission allowed Dish to offer ground-based communications...

