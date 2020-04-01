PNC Bank Loans $198M For Queens Apartment Building

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank has loaned roughly $198 million to real estate firm TF Cornerstone for an apartment building in Queens, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. Mortgage documents filed Wednesday show PNC Bank NA made two loans for the property at 4720 Center Blvd.: one for roughly $160.2 million and a second for approximately $37.7 million. The property is on the East River, north of the Queens Midtown Tunnel and on the edge of Gantry Plaza State Park. The closest subway stations are Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and 21st Street-Van Alst, where the 7 and G trains stop, respectively....

