Insurer Says Policy Doesn't Cover City's Conspiracy Claims

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A Siemens subcontractor accused of participating in a "massive fraud" against the city of Jackson, Mississippi, shouldn't get insurance coverage for the allegations, Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. has told a Mississippi federal court. The accusations facing U.S. Consolidated Inc. for its work on a city water meter and billing system aren't covered by insurance provisions regarding property damage or bodily injury, Endurance said Wednesday. The insurer pushed for a court ruling that it is off the hook for covering the negligence, conspiracy and unjust enrichment charges facing the subcontractor. "The Endurance policy provides no coverage for the allegations of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS