DOL Virus Leave Rule Sheds Light On Small Biz Carveout

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor released a rule Wednesday to help employers and workers navigate the recent paid sick leave expansion, saying the law makes up to 61 million workers eligible for time off and detailing which small businesses are eligible for an exemption. The Labor Department on Wednesday spelled out situations where small businesses are exempt from giving workers long-term paid time off to care for kids whose schools have closed. Above, a family picks up meals from a California school district on March 25. The rule lays out three circumstances that would exempt businesses with fewer than 50 workers...

