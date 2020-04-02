Justices' Citgo Ruling Offers Shippers Contractual Clarity

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Negotiating a contract — a charter party, in maritime parlance — is a balance of leverage, and sometimes a leap of faith. Certain issues are more important to companies than others. For those important issues, the language of clauses will be negotiated over email drafts for hours, days or weeks, depending on insurance concerns and other considerations. The remaining clauses are often standard, with form language added, subtracted or amended over time based on industry practice, personal preference or the whims of previous counsel from a bygone era. The U.S. Supreme Court, in its March 30 opinion in Citgo Asphalt Refining Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS