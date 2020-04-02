Insurer Can't Split Condo Manager's Defense Of Mold Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday affirmed that Clarendon National Insurance Co. cannot force Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. to help cover a condominium building manager's costs to defend a unit owner's suit over water and mold damage, because the damage predated Philadelphia Indemnity's policy period. A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin's January 2019 decision throwing out Clarendon's suit, which alleged that Philadelphia Indemnity breached its duty to defend the insurance carriers' mutual policyholder, Lundgren Management Group Inc., in the underlying suit brought by a unit owner at the Lundgren-managed Admiral's Hill condominium building in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS