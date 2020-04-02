Calif. Judge Opens Up Discovery In ‘Public Charge’ Challenge

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A coalition that includes four states challenging the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule scored an early-stage victory when a California federal judge gave it the green light to request documents from the government that the states say may help prove their allegations of constitutional violation. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton expanded discovery beyond the administrative record Wednesday, finding that the states had adequately alleged that the administration was targeting non-European immigrant populations when it enacted the public charge rule. The policy, published August 2019, penalizes immigrants who use public benefits. “These allegations demonstrate that the administrative record is limited to...

