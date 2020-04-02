Landowners' Appeal Of Permit Order Moot, EPA Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the Ninth Circuit it dropped a requirement for Idaho landowners to get a Clean Water Act permit to build on their property, which it said moots the landowners' appeal in a dispute already heard once by the U.S. Supreme Court. On Wednesday, the EPA submitted a motion to dismiss Michael and Chantell Sackett's challenge to a ruling that they must get a CWA permit to build a home on their property. The landowners appealed to the Ninth Circuit after an Idaho federal judge found the EPA correctly mandated the permit. But rather than defend the...

