VW May Face European Dieslegate Claims In National Courts

Law360, London (April 2, 2020, 8:05 PM BST) -- Volkswagen could have to face litigation brought by Austrian consumers claiming they overpaid for vehicles fitted with devices designed to cheat emissions tests in Austrian courts, rather than in Germany, because the damage happened where the cars were bought, an adviser to the European Union’s highest court said Thursday. In a nonbinding legal opinion, Advocate General Campos Sanchez-Bordona told the European Court of Justice that “a company can be sued by the purchasers of vehicles that it manipulated before the courts of the member state where the vehicles were purchased.” Although applicants should sue in courts where the defendant is domiciled under...

