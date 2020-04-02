Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Franzia Ripped Off Rival's Design For Rebrand, Winery Says

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The maker of the popular boxed wine Franzia stole ideas for a packaging revamp from rival winery JaM Cellars, according to a trademark infringement suit filed in California federal court Wednesday.

In particular, JaM said in its complaint that the Wine Group LLC blatantly copied JaM's “Butter” and “Jam” wines with Franzia’s new “Rich & Buttery” and “Bold & Jammy” wines. The new products are part of Franzia’s first major marketing campaign in 35 years, the suit says.

JaM Cellars sued Franzia on Wednesday claiming the boxed-wine brand's "Rich & Buttery" and "Bold & Jammy" rebrand infringed the California winery's trademarks. JaM...

