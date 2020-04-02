Franzia Ripped Off Rival's Design For Rebrand, Winery Says

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The maker of the popular boxed wine Franzia stole ideas for a packaging revamp from rival winery JaM Cellars, according to a trademark infringement suit filed in California federal court Wednesday. In particular, JaM said in its complaint that the Wine Group LLC blatantly copied JaM's “Butter” and “Jam” wines with Franzia’s new “Rich & Buttery” and “Bold & Jammy” wines. The new products are part of Franzia’s first major marketing campaign in 35 years, the suit says. JaM Cellars sued Franzia on Wednesday claiming the boxed-wine brand's "Rich & Buttery" and "Bold & Jammy" rebrand infringed the California winery's trademarks. JaM...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS