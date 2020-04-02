Florida Sports Bar Says Lloyd’s Must Cover COVID-19 Closure

Prime Time Sports Grill Inc., which operates Prime Time Sports Bar in Tampa, told the court that its business has been devastated by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orders to close bars and other nonessential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
According to the complaint, Prime Time holds a policy protecting it from risks to its business that’s effective through June, and the policy does not exclude government orders to suspend business.
DeSantis first ordered businesses to close for 30 days on March 17, then issued a further stay-a-home order and an additional 30-day closure for nonessential businesses on Wednesday, according to the complaint.
Prime Time requested that Lloyd’s pay up under its policy and cover it for the loss of business shortly after DeSantis’ first shutdown order, but the insurer denied coverage on March 23, saying the policy only covers work stoppage that results from physical losses and property damage, according to court documents.
As a result, Prime Time said it is uncertain about Lloyd’s obligations and asked the court to find that the policy does cover the COVID-19 shut down and that Lloyd’s must pay out up to the $200,000 policy limit.
Representatives for Prime Time and for Lloyd’s could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
The suit is one in a string of actions across the country by bars, theaters and other establishments hit by government-mandated closing orders who are looking to their insurance carriers to cover their costs. Earlier this week, a group of Chicago movie theater and restaurant owners hit Society Insurance Inc. with a similar suit seeking coverage.
And earlier in March, Lloyd’s was hit with a separate suit over the COVID-19 shut down by a restaurant in New Orleans, while a pair of Napa Valley-based French restaurants owned by prominent chef Thomas Keller hit Hartford Fire Insurance Co. with similar claims.
Legislators and insurance companies throughout the country have been butting heads on how to handle insurance claims from businesses closed as a result of government orders in the last few weeks.
Some insurance attorneys have told Law360 since the closing orders that while they believe such policies do cover the COVID-19 shutdown, proving it in court may depend on scientific experts to determine whether, and how long, the buildings are affected by the outbreak.
Some states have introduced legislation to make the business interruption policies retroactively cover the COVID-19 outbreak, though attorneys representing insurers have told Law360 that such measures may be unconstitutional in restricting their freedom to contract.
