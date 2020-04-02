DOI Approves Land-Into-Trust Move For Grand Traverse Band

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has granted the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ request to have off-reservation land in Michigan taken into trust by the federal government, saying the tribe’s long-standing treaties secured the approval. Based on guidance released March 10 by the DOI solicitor for tribal land-into-trust applications, the DOI’s Bureau of Indian Affairs found Tuesday that the Grand Traverse Band had proved it was recognized and under federal jurisdiction when the Indian Reorganization Act was enacted in 1934, and therefore qualified to have its land taken into trust. The tribe had been under federal jurisdiction...

