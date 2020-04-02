Anti-Tax Group Turns To 9th Circ. In CalSavers ERISA Fight

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A tax cut advocacy group that says the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act is challenging a district court's decision that axed its legal challenge to California's auto-IRA program. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association filed a notice Wednesday saying it was appealing to the Ninth Circuit a March decision from U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England tossing its suit assailing the CalSavers program, which funnels part of California workers' earnings into individual retirement accounts. Judge England found last month that CalSavers "is neither an employee benefit plan nor does it relate to an ERISA...

