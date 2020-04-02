DOJ Tells 5th Circ. Texas Power Grid Law Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust arm has thrown its weight behind NextEra Energy's constitutional challenge to a Texas law affecting the construction of the state's electric grid, telling the Fifth Circuit that the statute illegally discriminates against out-of-state companies. The Antitrust Division urged the appeals court in a brief Wednesday to reinstate NextEra's lawsuit to enjoin enforcement of S.B. 1938. The law, which was enacted last year, gives incumbent transmission owners — usually, utilities — first crack at building new power lines. Although the Lone Star state says the statute will increase the reliability of the electric system, the Florida-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS