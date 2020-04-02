Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

RICO Claim Rebutted In $500M Puerto Rico Bribe Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- There are no grounds for an engineering firm's $500 million racketeering claim against a contractor accused of bribing federal officials to land the gig restoring Puerto Rico's power grid after Hurricane Maria, the contractor argued Wednesday in Florida federal court.

Contractor Cobra Acquisitions LLC and its parent company Mammoth Energy Services Inc. want the court to drop racketeering claims from a $500 million suit alleging they participated in a bribery scheme that diverted hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of repair work to the power grid away from MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico LLC. MasTec claims it lost the nine-figure contract to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!