Morrisons Ruling Leaves Door Open For Data Breach Suits

Law360, London (April 2, 2020, 5:56 PM BST) -- Morrisons no longer has to pay up over a rogue worker's theft of thousands of employees' data after the U.K. Supreme Court’s landmark decision Wednesday, but the threat of group actions over more straightforward data breaches remains. Lawyers say the ruling, which was a blow to the thousands of Morrisons employees and former employees that were seeking compensation from the supermarket chain, is far from an all-clear sign for employers. While Morrisons escaped liability for the actions of a rogue employee who stole and publicized payroll data to harm the company, the ruling also clarified the extent to which a company...

