Mobile Ad Firm Settles Chancery Suit Over $34M Merger

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Wireless advertising firm Mobile Posse Inc. has reached a proposed settlement to end a shareholder suit filed in Delaware Chancery Court accusing it of failing to properly notify stockholders about a $34 million merger with another company in 2018, according to court filings late Wednesday. Mobile Posse and former shareholder Anurag Mehta, who was also formerly employed by the company, have struck a $650,000 deal to end Mehta's proposed class action challenging Mobile Posse's $34 million merger with ACME Mobile LLC. Mobile Posse's common stockholders were paid nothing in the merger, according to Mehta's suit. Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, counsel for Mehta,...

