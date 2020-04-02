Associates Can't Touch Assets In $93M Moscow Mall Fight

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A former Russian lawmaker, his family and attorneys cannot transfer assets out of a Liechtenstein-based trust and away from a real estate investor who holds a $93 million arbitral award against him, a California federal judge has said. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner clarified in an order on Wednesday that his 2016 injunction blocks Ashot Yegiazaryan and his associates from transferring a $115.6 million settlement out of the European trust, following two suspicious 2019 lawsuits brought by Yegiazaryan's cousin and former business partner, respectively. There is ample evidence that Yegiazaryan's associates — cousin Suren Yegiazaryan and former partner Vitaly Gogokhia —...

