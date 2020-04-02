2nd Circ. Lets Solar Installer Out Of $1.3M Arbitration Result

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday held that an Australian solar installer is not responsible for a $1.3 million arbitration award since it wasn't party to the contract between its U.S. purchasing agent and the U.S. arm of a Chinese solar power supplier. A unanimous Second Circuit panel, in reversing a lower court, said Australia-based Jasmin Solar Pty Ltd. was not tied to a 2012 contract and was therefore not bound by its arbitration provision when things went bad. The contract at issue was between Trina Solar U.S. Inc. and Nevada-based JRC-Services LLC, which was founded by an investor in Jasmin, according...

