Calif. Regulator Seeks Student Loan Servicer's Records

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- California's Department of Business Oversight has sued one of the nation's largest student loan servicers for records on the administration of a teacher grant program, claiming the servicer has refused to turn over information as the regulator looks into alleged mismanagement. In a statement Thursday, the Golden State regulator announced the civil suit filed a day earlier against the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which is also known as FedLoan Servicing. The regulator said it launched its allegations in pursuit of records related to the servicer's Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education, or TEACH, grant program. According to the...

