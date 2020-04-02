Verizon Comes Out Swinging Against Huawei Patent Suits

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Verizon has lambasted patent cases filed against it by Huawei, accusing the Chinese company of trying to "take credit for American innovation" with baseless suits over "outdated and valueless" patents, and saying that Huawei actually infringes Verizon's patents, "not the other way around." In answers to suits Huawei filed in February, Verizon this week denied that it infringes, claimed that all 12 Huawei patents at issue are invalid, and lodged counterclaims that Huawei infringes two Verizon patents and that the Chinese company breached its obligations to license its standard-essential patents on fair terms. The American telecom company also pointed to Huawei's...

