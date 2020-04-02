Atty Says NFLPA Admits CBA Addition But Claims No Change

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The National Football League Players Association admitted that a paragraph in the final version of the newly approved collective bargaining agreement had been "inadvertently omitted" from an earlier version voted on by the players while arguing it did not change the deal, according to a portion of the notice published by an attorney for NFL free agent safety Eric Reid. The notice said the omitted paragraph allowing for retired players' disability payments to be reduced by Social Security payments did not "change what had been agreed to with the NFL." The notice was in response to a call for the new CBA...

