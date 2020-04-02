Calif. Supreme Court Revives Suit Over $414M Chinese Award

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- California's highest court ruled Thursday that an international treaty dealing with service of process didn't trump a deal between a U.S. investment partnership and a Chinese font company to serve each other via courier, reviving the American company's bid to enforce a $414 million arbitral award. The Supreme Court of California found that a lower court had wrongly nixed litigation filed by Rockefeller Technology Investments (Asia) VII to enforce the $414 million arbitral award it had won in the dispute with Changzhou SinoType Technology Co. Ltd., which stemmed from a bungled deal to market international fonts. Rockefeller won the award in...

