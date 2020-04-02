Pa., NJ Blast Trump's New Birth Control Coverage Exemptions

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of Pennsylvania and New Jersey told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Trump administration has no legal ground to create “sweeping” new religious and moral exemptions to the Affordable Care Act’s requirements that employer health plans cover birth control. In a joint brief, the two states urged the justices to uphold a nationwide injunction blocking the exemptions as they argued that neither the ACA itself nor the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which bars government policies that substantially burden the exercise of religion unless they’re narrowly drawn and serve a compelling government interest, supported the policy....

