Eli Lilly Says Genentech Owes $10M In 'Unwinnable' Suit Fees

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Genentech knew it had no case when it accused Eli Lilly in California federal court of infringing its patent through the sale of a psoriasis drug, the latter said Wednesday in a bid to get Genentech to cover the $10 million it spent on attorneys’ fees while fending off the suit. Months before Genentech Inc. was issued its U.S. Patent Number 10,011,654, which covers “humanized” antibodies, the Federal Circuit issued a decision, well-known in the industry, that “obliterated Genentech’s patentability arguments,” Eli Lilly & Co. argued. And yet Genentech used the recently issued patent to sue Eli Lilly in bad faith...

