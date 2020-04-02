Spotify Can't Shake Or Move Eminem Copyright Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge said Thursday all litigation “has to be based somewhere” as she shot down arguments by the music streaming service Spotify that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over a copyright infringement case brought by rapper Eminem’s publishing companies. Spotify had urged the court to throw out the case or otherwise move it to New York federal court, arguing the claims of Eminem’s companies center on Spotify’s corporate policies, which are determined mostly in its New York City office. But U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger denied that request, siding with Eminem’s argument that the case hinges more broadly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS