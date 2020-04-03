Hawaii Enviros Seek Overfishing Status For Whitetip Shark

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A conservation nonprofit and Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner have sued the federal government, claiming the oceanic whitetip shark population in the Pacific is being drastically reduced because federal agencies failed to properly designate the species as overfished. The Conservation Council for Hawai'i and Michael Nakachi, a scuba diving business owner who works to preserve his family heritage related to sharks, asked a Hawaii federal court Thursday to order the National Marine Fisheries Service –– an agency within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Department of Commerce –– to enforce protections for the oceanic whitetip and comply with federal laws...

