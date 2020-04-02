Ex-Partner Says Billet & Associates Kept His $30K Investment

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based law firm Billet & Associates LLC refused to repay an attorney $30,000 he invested to become an equity partner before negotiations broke down over the terms of their operating agreement, according to a lawsuit moved to Pennsylvania federal court Thursday. Christopher Hillsley, who had worked at the civil litigation firm since 2008, says he put up $30,000 of the $35,000 necessary to take a 10% ownership stake in Billet & Associates, but ultimately could not reach a final agreement with majority owner Robert Billet. When Hillsley quit the firm last January, it kept his initial investment along with origination fees, unused...

