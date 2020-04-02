Split NY High Court Spikes Retroactivity In Rent Recovery Law

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- New York’s recent law overhauling tenants’ ability to recover overcharged rent does not apply retroactively, New York’s highest court found in a split opinion favoring the building owners. While the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 changes rent recovery law going forward, the new provisions don’t apply to rent overcharge cases for which the deadline already passed or for those that are currently pending, the Court of Appeals said in a 4-3 decision. The majority insisted that the decision doesn’t affect the validity of the law going forward — only how it applies to past conduct. “The validity of...

