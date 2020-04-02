Pa. Attorney Wins Meat Grinder Injury Malpractice Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Thursday shot down a suit by a woman alleging her attorney botched claims that she'd been injured by a defective meat grinder by waiting too long to file, saying she was unable to show that she would have had a viable personal injury case even if he had filed on time. The three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Lori Bassaro's suit against attorney Alvin F. de Levie, saying even after amending her complaint, Bassaro didn't provide sufficient pleadings for the "case within a case" that de Levie would have had to defend against. In her underlying...

