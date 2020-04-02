NY Passes Guaranteed Paid Sick Leave Beyond COVID-19

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Just weeks after New York lawmakers passed legislation guaranteeing workers some measure of coronavirus-related paid sick time, they enacted permanent paid sick leave to most workers starting next year through the state budget, which passed Thursday. Workers will accrue one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked, according to the budget. Only companies with four or fewer workers that report a net income of $1 million or less in the previous tax year will be exempt from paying workers for sick time. Companies with fewer than 100 employees can cap the allotted sick time at 40 hours each...

