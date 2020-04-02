Judge In Cyber Standards Org Suit Struggles With Timing

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge weighing a cybersecurity standards group’s bid for attorney fees against a quality testing company that ultimately dropped an antitrust suit against it questioned on Thursday whether California precedent required her to dismiss the fee bid or whether Ninth Circuit rules require letting the case proceed. Under California Superior Court rules, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said, the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization’s attorney fees bid would have been too late. AMTSO accused NSS Labs of pursuing a knowingly “baseless” boycott suit against the group and members Symantec Corp. and ESET LLC. “If I were sitting in superior court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS