CEO Must Testify In Chancery On Firm's 'Reprehensible' Acts

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (April 2, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday said testimony from the CEO of a cloud services firm embroiled in a long-running contract dispute with Charter Communications is needed to determine if his company's allegedly "reprehensible" conduct during litigation warrants dismissal of counterclaims it has lodged against Charter. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled Optymyze's CEO Mark Stiffler must answer to Charter Communications Operating LLC's assertion that he and his company's behavior during legal proceedings has been so problematic that the court should toss Optymyze's counterclaims filed in response to Charter's 2018 breach of contract suit. Charter accused Optymyze of lying in its...

