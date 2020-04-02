Coffee Chain Takes Heat In Investors' New Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Chinese coffeehouse chain Luckin Coffee Inc. was slapped with a stockholder suit in New York federal court Thursday alleging the company's negligence and misinformation caused the stock to nosedive amid reports that a senior executive and employees fabricated transactions. The putative class action was filed on the same day the company’s stock plunged as much as 80% after the company announced it believed Chief Operating Officer Jian Liu and employees reporting to him engaged in misconduct. Christophe Sterckx filed the lawsuit alleging violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 by the company and its leadership, including through U.S. Securities...

