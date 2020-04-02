TracFone Wireless Faces $6M FCC Fine Over Fake Customers

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed a $6 million fine against TracFone Wireless on Thursday for allegedly claiming federal funds for fictitious low-income customers, with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai saying he believes a new rule prohibiting carriers from paying workers commissions based on the number of Lifeline customers they enroll will deter fraud. "TracFone's sales agents — who were apparently compensated via commissions for new enrollments — apparently manipulated the eligibility information of existing subscribers to create and enroll fictitious subscriber accounts," the FCC said in its notice of apparent liability. The FCC alleged that TracFone fabricated hundreds of subscriber data in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS